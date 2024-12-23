How to keep holidays happy with the ‘Art of Agreement’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holidays are a time for celebration but can also bring about tricky conversations and inevitable disagreements.

Conflict can easily arise when the family is gathered together, whether it’s over politics, family dynamics or just differing opinions. To help make this holiday season smoother, Dan Lyons, bestselling author and creator of Docusign’s “Art of Agreement” series, shares expert advice on navigating challenging conversations and keeping the peace.

A recent DocuSign survey found that more than half of respondents avoid holiday get-togethers because they dread conflict. However, many also expressed a desire to reconnect with loved ones, but are unsure how to manage those difficult discussions.

Lyons shared three tips for navigating conflict during the holidays:

Define your desired outcome Before attending any holiday gathering, set a clear intention. Your goal isn’t to win an argument but to avoid one altogether. This mindset helps you remain calm and focused during potentially heated discussions. Listen and ask questions Lyons emphasizes the power of listening without judgment. By asking open-ended questions and being curious, you allow the other person to share their point of view, which can help de-escalate tension. Say “Thank you” If someone shares an opinion you disagree with, acknowledge it with “Thank you”—and mean it. Lyons explains that by recognizing something valuable in their perspective, you increase the chances of them listening to you in return.

Lyons shared that simply asking ‘Why do you think that?’ with genuine curiosity and without sarcasm. This allows the other person to explain their viewpoint while feeling a reduced need for defensiveness.

And finally, Lyons reminded viewers that silence can be used to your advantage. If the conversation is escalating, silence can defuse tension. It’s tough for someone to keep arguing when they’re not getting a reaction.

Applying these simple strategies can help ensure that this holiday season is filled with more laughter and less arguing.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY DOCUSIGN.