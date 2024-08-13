Don’t miss the Gillespie Florists flash sale

Sarah from Gillespie Florists announced that the store will be holding a flash sale on August 23 and 24. The sale will feature discounts ranging from 40-75% off on various items, including seasonal beach-themed décor, containers, vases, glitter, and small cards.

Sarah mentioned that the sale is an excellent opportunity for customers looking to refresh their home decor or purchase items for future seasons at a discounted price. The event will take place at the Gillespie store, located at 10th and Raceway near Avon.

In addition to seasonal items, the sale will include silk flower arrangements, offering an alternative for those who prefer low-maintenance decor. Sarah emphasized that the realistic faux plants would be particularly appealing to customers who may not have a green thumb.

The flash sale is expected to attract a variety of shoppers, including DIY enthusiasts and those seeking affordable decor options. The store is preparing for an influx of visitors eager to take advantage of the substantial discounts.

For more information, customers are encouraged to visit the Gillespie Florists store during the sale dates.