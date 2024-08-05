Effortless kitchen makeovers with Kitchen Refresh

Michael Enlow from Kitchen Refresh discussed the process of kitchen redesign and renovation, emphasizing simplicity and convenience. Enlow explained that the process begins with a straightforward demo where doors, drawer faces, and outdated accessories are removed. The next step involves priming and painting the kitchen, followed by the installation of new accessories, doors, drawer fronts, and hardware. Enlow assured that the process is efficient and leaves no mess for the homeowner.

Enlow highlighted the advantage of being able to use the kitchen during the renovation. Homeowners do not need to empty their cabinets, allowing them to continue using the space for daily activities like preparing lunch. The typical timeline for a kitchen refresh ranges from one to five days, depending on the size of the kitchen.

For those interested in a full renovation, Enlow explained that Kitchen Refresh handles everything from flooring and countertops to faucets and light fixtures. The company coordinates all tradespeople, ensuring that the renovation proceeds smoothly and without stress for the homeowner.

Enlow emphasized that Kitchen Refresh manages all aspects of the project, minimizing miscommunication and delays, which are common issues in home renovations. This comprehensive approach allows for a seamless process, leaving homeowners with a beautifully finished kitchen.

To get started with a kitchen refresh or renovation, Enlow advised visiting their website for a free estimate or contacting them via phone, text, email, or Facebook.

SPONSORED BY KITCHEN REFRESH