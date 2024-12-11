Elevate Luxury: Indy car rental agency expands to become state’s largest

Elevate Luxury: Arrive to Your Next Event in Style

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Elevate Luxury began as a “side-hustle” for the founder and owner, Jonathan Santiago.

After realizing there was a gap and opportunity in the Indy car-rental market Jonathan and Justin, his husband and business partner, decided to put his efforts into growing Elevate Luxury.

Within a year, Elevate Luxury had grown to a fleet of more than 40 vehicles servicing the Indianapolis and surrounding areas.

Offering top-notch customer service and unparalleled quality luxury vehicles was the key to success and to growing the company and brand to be the best and largest Luxury Car Rental Agency in the state of Indiana.

Santiago brought a fleet of cars to the parking lot of Life.Style.Live! to show what they have to offer.

He says people rent cars for all kinds of occasions. Some even rent for the day just to drive around.

If you’re interested in renting a vehicle you can reach out here.