EmPower Her Academy equips high school girls with essential life skills for success

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The EmPower Her Academy, an initiative by Girl Talk Inc., is transforming the lives of high school girls by providing them with essential life skills and empowering them for the future. Executive Director of Girl Talk Inc.Sonya Cooke visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to talk about the program.

According to Cooke, the academy evolved from Girl Talk’s eight-week empowerment program. However, after the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooke noticed that older girls were attending but not staying engaged. Cooke decided to take the program to the next level with EmPower Her Academy to remedy this.

EmPower Her Academy offers an in-depth curriculum focused on life skills, civics, etiquette and business to help prepare young women to step confidently into the world.

Cooke’s passion for mentorship stems from her own experiences as a teenager, where she lacked the mentorship that could have helped her reach her full potential. Today, she’s dedicated to giving that guidance to others, empowering young women to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

In addition to her work with EmPower Her Academy, Cooke is also making a global impact. In January 2025, she will return to Nigeria and Ghana on a humanitarian trip with Girl Talk Inc. to address period poverty. She and Girl Talk Inc. will be bringing essential sanitary products and undergarments to girls in need, offering a much-needed lifeline to communities where such items are often considered a luxury.

For more information on the EmPower Her Academy and how you can support Girl Talk’s mission, visit girltalkindy.org.

You can also fill out the EmPower Her Academy interest form for further information.

To register for the EmPower Her Academy program, click here.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY GIRL TALK INC.