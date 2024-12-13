The Walker Theatre hosts Red Carpet Screening of ‘The Lost Holliday,’ featuring Vivica A. Fox and Jussie Smollett

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Walker Theatre is rolling out the red carpet for an exclusive screening of the highly anticipated American drama, “The Lost Holliday,” on Friday, Dec.13, 2024, at 7 p.m. The evening promises to be a star-studded event, with special appearances from the film’s lead actress Vivica A. Fox and director/co-writer Jussie Smollett.

“The Lost Holliday” tells a powerful, emotional story of Cassandra Marshall, a grieving mother played by Fox, who must navigate the painful and complex process of arranging the funeral for her estranged son. The film delves into deep themes of loss, redemption, and the intricate dynamics of family relationships.

Guests attending the red carpet screening will be treated to a thought-provoking talkback session following the film, where Fox and Smollett will share insights into the creative journey behind “The Lost Holliday,” as well as its deeper emotional and thematic layers.

For those who were unable to secure tickets to the sold-out screening on Dec. 13, there is still an opportunity to experience this moving film. The Walker Theatre will host a FREE encore showing on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, at 3 p.m.

VIP attendees of the event can also look forward to a special afterparty, complete with an exclusive listening event showcasing Jussie Smollett’s latest music. The afterparty promises to be a night of celebration and artistic expression, as guests mingle with the stars of the film.

Tickets for the encore screening are expected to go quickly, so film lovers are encouraged to reserve their seats as soon as possible.

Don’t miss this unforgettable event celebrating the art of filmmaking, storytelling and music at the Walker Theatre.

“The Lost Holliday”

Date: Friday, December 13, 2024

Time: Doors open at 6 PM | Screening at 7 PM

Location: Walker Theatre, 617 Indiana Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Click here to learn more and to purchase tickets.