Exploring peace at Indy Festival of Faiths 2024

JR Sandadi and Connor Bomar, both from the Center for Interfaith Cooperation (CIC), joined us to talk about the upcoming Indy Festival of Faiths.

This free event, happening from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 15th, at University Park in downtown Indianapolis, celebrates the many different faiths in the community.

The festival offers visitors the chance to learn about different religions such as Judaism, Hinduism, Islam, and many others. Over 40 booths will be set up, featuring various faiths, social service organizations, and vendors. Free food and water will be available, with donations going to the Crooked Creek Food Pantry in Indianapolis.

One of the highlights will be the festival’s popular drum circle, hosted by Bongo Boy Drum School, starting at 12:30 p.m.

Other exciting activities include the blowing of the shofar, a traditional Jewish practice, and dance performances from the Hindu community.

The Sacred Arts stage will feature Hindu dancers, spoken word from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and music from Unity of Indianapolis, bringing a peaceful folksy vibe.

The Indy Festival of Faiths is a family-friendly event, open to all, and a great opportunity for people to explore different beliefs while enjoying live performances and a welcoming atmosphere.