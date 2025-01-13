Life.Style.Live! Introducing Faran Fronczak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, “Life.Style.Live! Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams sat down the newest member of the WISH-TV team, Faran Fronczak!

Faran is an Emmy-nominated journalist with a passion for storytelling in the community she serves.

She started her journalism career in Rockford, Illinois at WIFR, covering he very first campaign of Congressman Adam Kinzinger. She was also the evening anchor and reporter for FOX28 News in South Bend for 4-years, the evening anchor/EP at KTSM in El Paso, Texas, and the morning anchor/EP at WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Faran has also served as correspondent and anchor for two national cable news outlets; NEWSnet and International News Network.

While Faran is a born and raised Chicagoan, she is thrilled to come back to a place that’s been her second home, Indiana, especially to WISH-TV, the channel she watched all through college.

Faran’s no stranger to the Hoosier state. She’s a Purdue Boilermaker and a lifelong Colts fans (Her favorite all time player is #44 Dallas Clark)!

Faran is an advocate for responsible journalism, truth-seeking, and ethical reporting. She believes journalism is not just a profession; it’s a vital pillar of democracy that holds us accountable and fosters understanding in an increasingly complex world.