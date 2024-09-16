Fathers and Families Center announces big changes ahead

Larry Smith, President and CEO of Fathers and Families Center, joined us to share some exciting updates. The organization is preparing for some major milestones in the coming weeks.

For the first time in its history, Fathers and Families Center will be expanding its programs outside of Indianapolis. This is a huge step for the organization as it continues to grow and reach more families.

In addition to the expansion, the center will also be moving to a new location, though the exact spot is still to be determined. This move will allow them to better serve the community and continue offering their valuable programs.

Lastly, the organization will be unveiling a new logo in the coming weeks, giving Fathers and Families Center a fresh look as it moves forward with these exciting changes.

For more information on upcoming events and services, visit fathersandfamiliescenter.org.