Holiday drinks: mixologist shares festive drink recipes
12-18-24 Festive Christmas Cocktails Pt. 1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Mixologist at Alcomy LLC Brett Butler visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to teach Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams how make festive holiday drinks.
Brett Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.
In the first segment, Brett made a White Christmas Mojito, a festive holiday cocktail that combines tropical rum flavors with wintery spices and a creamy twist. Made using a combination of toasted coconut rum, Plantation Rum, fresh mint, lime juice and a touch of Rumchata, the White Christmas Mojito is a refreshing drink perfect for the season.
12-18-24 Festive Holiday Drinks Pt. 2
In the second segment, Brett walks Cody and Felicia through how to make a “Figgy Spritz.”
The Figgy Spritz is a holiday-inspired cocktail made with homemade fig syrup, gin, lemon juice and rosemary, offering a perfect balance of sweet, sour and herbal flavors.
In the final segment, Cody and Delicia taste the finished Figgy Spritz cocktail.
12-18-24 Festive Holiday Drinks Pt. 3
To learn more, visit thealcomyexperience.com or follow Brett on Facebook and Instagram @alcomylife.