Holiday drinks: mixologist shares festive drink recipes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Wednesday, Mixologist at Alcomy LLC Brett Butler visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to teach Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams how make festive holiday drinks.

Brett Butler is an entrepreneur, entertainer and mixologist with over 20 years’ experience in the hospitality and entertainment industries. After 10 years in L.A., Brett is back home in Indiana, curating his Alcomy experience throughout the Indy area.

In the first segment, Brett made a White Christmas Mojito, a festive holiday cocktail that combines tropical rum flavors with wintery spices and a creamy twist. Made using a combination of toasted coconut rum, Plantation Rum, fresh mint, lime juice and a touch of Rumchata, the White Christmas Mojito is a refreshing drink perfect for the season.





Print

White Christmas Mojito Recipe by Emily Reuben Servings 1 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 1 oz Plantation Rum

1 oz Hard Truth Toasted Coconut Rum

.50 oz Rumchata Liqueur

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Vanilla Simple Syrup

4-5 sprigs Fresh Mint Directions Add fresh mint, lime juice and syrup to a cocktail shaker and lightly muddle for about 10 seconds, releasing the mint oils and aromatics.

Add the rest of the ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Double strain into a Collins glass with ice. Garnish with fresh mint, shredded coconut and candied cranberries. Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more! Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

12-18-24 Festive Holiday Drinks Pt. 2

In the second segment, Brett walks Cody and Felicia through how to make a “Figgy Spritz.”

The Figgy Spritz is a holiday-inspired cocktail made with homemade fig syrup, gin, lemon juice and rosemary, offering a perfect balance of sweet, sour and herbal flavors.





Print

Figgy Spritz Recipe by Emily Reuben Servings 1 servings Prep time 30 minutes Cooking time 0 minutes



Cook Mode Keep the screen of your device on Ingredients 1.5 oz Gin

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

1 oz Fig Simple Syrup

.5 oz Fresh Lemon

2 sprigs Fresh Rosemary

Splash Prosecco Directions Add the fresh rosemary, lemon and syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle vigorously for about 20 seconds until the rosemary taps out.

Add the rest of the ingredients and ice and shake until well chilled and emulsified.

Double strain into a wine glass over a large block ice cube.

Add the Prosecco and give it a quick stir. Garnish with rosemary and fresh sliced fig. Did you make this recipe? Tag @wish8news on Instagram and hashtag it with #FocusOnFood Like this recipe? Follow us on Facebook for more! Follow WISH-TV on Facebook

In the final segment, Cody and Delicia taste the finished Figgy Spritz cocktail.

12-18-24 Festive Holiday Drinks Pt. 3

To learn more, visit thealcomyexperience.com or follow Brett on Facebook and Instagram @alcomylife.