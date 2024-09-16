FIESTA Indianapolis: A celebration of Latino culture

La Plaza, Inc. is getting ready for the 43rd annual FIESTA Indianapolis, and this year’s event will be bigger and better. Mariana Lopez-Owens and Myrna Ozaeta shared what’s coming up.

Since 1980, FIESTA has been Indiana’s top celebration of Latino culture and the perfect way to start National Hispanic Heritage Month. Thousands of people come to Military Park in downtown Indianapolis for live music, dancing, cultural performances, and delicious food. This year’s event is on Saturday, September 21, from Noon to 8 p.m., and it’s free!

The lineup includes performers like Mariachi Sol Jaliscience, Grupo Folklorico Macehuani, and Pavel and Direct Contact, along with cultural acts like FlamencOle. You’ll also find lots of food vendors and fun arts and crafts by Artesanias Lulu y Mas.

For families, there’s a special kids’ activity where children can “travel” to five Latin American countries, learn about the cultures, and make crafts. There will also be balloons, face painting, and contests with prizes.

FIESTA brings everyone together to celebrate Hispanic traditions. Guests are encouraged to wear traditional clothing or soccer jerseys to show off their heritage.

Besides the fun, FIESTA highlights National Hispanic Heritage Month and honors the contributions of Hispanic Americans in education, business, and the arts.

La Plaza has been serving Central Indiana for over 50 years, offering education, health support, and job training to help Latino families succeed. Last year, they helped more than 11,000 families.

Mark your calendars for September 21 and come enjoy FIESTA Indianapolis—a day full of culture, music, food, and fun!