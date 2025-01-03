Patty’s Picks: ‘Babygirl”
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -On Friday, Film Critic Patty Spitler shared her thoughts on the R-rated film ‘Babygirl.’
In the film, a tech company with a controlling yet successful CEO played by Nicole Kidman, is bored/dissatisfied with her married life and falls in love with her male intern.
‘Babygirl’ is a film about seduction and power. Patty shared that it reminded her of some 90s movies like ‘Basic Instinct.’
Patty gave ‘Babygirl’ 4 ½ stars and her applause!
