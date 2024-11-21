Financial Center teams up with Mozel Sanders Foundation to boost community support initiatives

Financial Center is marking 18 years of partnership with the Mozel Sanders Foundation, a collaboration rooted in providing support to the local community. Dusty Simmons, EVP of Strategic Operations for Financial Center, emphasized the importance of the credit union’s mission of “people helping people” through financial wellness and feeding the hungry.

“The Mozel Sanders Foundation has been an incredible partner for us,” Simmons said. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our goals to give back to the communities we serve.”

In addition to supporting the foundation’s efforts to feed thousands of people during Thanksgiving, Financial Center established the Reverend Roosevelt Sanders Scholarship. This initiative has awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to 11 middle and high school students in underserved areas, helping them access summer programs and higher education opportunities.

Simmons underscored the long-term impact of these scholarships, noting how they not only change individual lives but also contribute to the overall strength of the community. “People who receive a little often give back later in life,” Simmons added.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Mozel Sanders Foundation is preparing to feed thousands of people, a mission supported heavily by donations. Simmons highlighted that a $20 donation can provide a full Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. “It’s such a small gesture that can make a huge difference,” Simmons said.

Financial Center, in collaboration with the Mozel Sanders Foundation and WISH-TV, is also working to increase awareness of the program. For those interested in donating, visit FinancialCenter.com.