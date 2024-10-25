Firefighter Tim shares his favorite chili and apple dessert recipes

Firefighter Tim Griffin recently shared his tips for making hearty chili and a simple apple dessert, highlighting his favorite recipes often enjoyed at the firehouse. He noted that chili is a staple at fire stations because it can feed many people, is easy to prepare, and can simmer throughout the day while crews attend to calls.

Griffin’s chili recipe starts with thinly sliced flank steak, brisket, and ground bison, which he seasons and cooks in a skillet. The base consists of whole canned tomatoes, Rotel, black beans, and Brooks chili beans. “Brooks is the only way to go,” Griffin said. He added a unique twist by including Guinness and bone broth to enhance the flavor. After sautéing onions, garlic, and peppers, he mixed everything together with chili powder, paprika, and other spices, allowing it to simmer for maximum flavor.

Tim pointed out that the longer chili simmers, the better it tastes, adding, “Chili is always better a day or two later.” For a healthier take, he used lean, grass-fed meats and emphasized the dish’s nutritional benefits, noting the antioxidants from tomatoes and protein from various meats.

Fresh from the Firehouse: Chocolate peanut butter apples

In addition to his chili, Griffin demonstrated a simple apple treat that can serve as a quick and healthy dessert. He started by slicing apples and coating them in natural creamy peanut butter. “Kids can easily make this at home,” he said. He then dipped the apples in melted dark chocolate mixed with a little coconut oil for shine. Griffin recommended adding coarse sea salt or chopped pistachios for extra flavor. “It’s like a healthier version of a candy bar,” he explained, making it a great fall snack.

For Griffin, apples represent a traditional fall treat, competing against the seasonal surge in pumpkin-flavored products. “I feel like apples were the original fall staple before all the pumpkin drinks and treats took over,” he said, expressing his preference for apples over pumpkin flavors.

Griffin’s simple yet flavorful approach emphasizes how easy it is to make hearty, healthy, and delicious meals and snacks, whether for a group of firefighters or a family at home.