Firefighter Tim showcases homemade Caprese Salad recipe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighter Tim brought his culinary skills to the forefront of Life.Style.Live! as he shared his family recipe for a classic Caprese Salad.

Viewers were treated to a step-by-step demonstration of Tim’s homemade creation, infused with fresh basil, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese.

Highlighting the simplicity of the dish, Tim said, “I’ve never had basil plants before but I saw them and I was like I’m gonna do that.”

With basil harvested straight from his plants, Tim showcased the vibrant flavors of homegrown ingredients, adding a personal touch to the recipe.

Assembling the appetizers with finesse, Tim explained the process, layering basil leaves, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. He shared his secret ingredient, drizzling balsamic glaze over the Caprese creations, elevating the dish to new heights of flavor.

“It is nice, especially in summer again, glaze it this way,” Tim said, emphasizing the appeal of the dish for seasonal gatherings.

With each step, he emphasized the accessibility of the recipe, encouraging viewers to recreate it at home with ease.