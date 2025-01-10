Pavel’s World: simple fitness tips to start your year strong

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -The New Year is here; for many, it’s time to hit the reset button on fitness goals. But how do you keep up the momentum when life gets in the way? Fitness Coach Polly Blythe showed “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams and International Jazz Pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit some easy, practical tips to help you stay on track—no gym required.

International Jazz Pianist Pavel Polanco-Safadit and Fitness Coach Polly Blythe pose with “Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams.

Polly shared that it’s important to warm up your body with simple stretches before doing any intense exercise. Polly recommends starting with the Piriformis Stretch to help release tightness and prepare your muscles for movement. To do this stretch, lie on your back, cross one ankle over the opposite knee, and lean forward gently to feel a stretch in your hips and glutes.

Polly also emphasizes the importance of engaging your core before any movement. While standing or sitting, tighten your core muscles as if someone were about to punch you in the stomach. This simple action helps protect your back and ensures you’re using your muscles properly.

Try incorporating simple exercises like squats and lunges once your body is warmed up and your core is engaged. Focus on pressing through your heels and keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground. This strengthens your legs, glutes and core—essential for overall strength and stability.

The key to long-term success? Consistency. Even if you can’t squeeze in a full workout, regular small movements—like stretches, squats and lunges—will help you stay strong and injury-free throughout the year.

Fitness isn’t about pushing yourself too hard at once—it’s about staying consistent, listening to your body and making small progress every day. So, start slow, stay committed and watch your strength build.