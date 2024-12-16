Experience the magic of Florida with Visit Florida’s holiday travel deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, Kelly Rizzo, the host of “Eat Travel Rock TV,” joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about how you can gift an epic holiday getaway this season. Partnering with VISIT FLORIDA, Kelly shared tips on how to take advantage of great holiday deals so that you can give the gift of travel.

The holiday season is an ideal time to book travel with great deals, especially during Travel Tuesday (Dec. 3). Thanks to a partnership between Visit Florida and Expedia, you can save up to 20% off select Florida hotels if you book before Dec. 22.

The discount covers a wide range of hotels, from budget-friendly to luxury resorts across Florida. Kelly highlighted the resorts included in the deal, including the beautiful Sun Seeker Resort. The Sun Seeker Resort is centrally located near five airports and offers a variety of amenities, including six restaurants, 11 bars, championship golf, and a spa and salon.

Kelly also recommended visiting Punta Gorda on Florida’s Gulf Coast. It offers saltwater and freshwater activities, waterfront shopping and award-winning dining.

For more information, head to expedia.com/giftFlorida to book a Florida vacation and give the gift of a memorable getaway this holiday season.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY VISIT FLORIDA.