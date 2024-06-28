Search
Food Truck Friday: Middle of Nowhere

Food Truck Friday: A Taste of the Big City in Small Town Indiana

by: Divine Triplett
Welcome to Food Truck Friday! Today, we’re talking with Staci Haus, the owner of the Middle of Nowhere food truck.

This funky little food truck brings big-city flavors to small-town Indiana, specializing in Chicago-style sandwiches and fresh-cut fries.

Middle of Nowhere is not just about great food; they also participate in local events.

If you’re visiting from out of town, expect a warm welcome and a friendly vibe.

Upcoming events include the New Kids Crafty Fair Project, where kids can get creative and make crafts; Fourth of July celebrations with food, fun, and fireworks; and Burger Fest, where you can enjoy special menu items like the Pizza Burger.

For more details, check out their Facebook page.

So, if you’re looking for a taste of Chicago in small-town Indiana, visit the Middle of Nowhere food truck. Their delicious food and friendly service make it a must-try for locals and visitors alike.

