Food Truck Friday: Middle of Nowhere

Food Truck Friday: A Taste of the Big City in Small Town Indiana

Welcome to Food Truck Friday! Today, we’re talking with Staci Haus, the owner of the Middle of Nowhere food truck.

This funky little food truck brings big-city flavors to small-town Indiana, specializing in Chicago-style sandwiches and fresh-cut fries.

Middle of Nowhere is not just about great food; they also participate in local events.

If you’re visiting from out of town, expect a warm welcome and a friendly vibe.

Upcoming events include the New Kids Crafty Fair Project, where kids can get creative and make crafts; Fourth of July celebrations with food, fun, and fireworks; and Burger Fest, where you can enjoy special menu items like the Pizza Burger.

For more details, check out their Facebook page.

So, if you’re looking for a taste of Chicago in small-town Indiana, visit the Middle of Nowhere food truck. Their delicious food and friendly service make it a must-try for locals and visitors alike.