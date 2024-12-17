Fork+Ale House introduces new holiday menu featuring smoked meats and seafood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fork+Ale House, a popular local restaurant known for its casual atmosphere and creative menu, has rolled out a new selection of dishes just in time for the holidays. The new menu features smoked meats and fresh seafood with a coastal influence, offering something for everyone during this festive season.

Jeff Blair, COO and owner of Fork+Ale House, and local Master Brewer Michael Abel visited the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to discuss the restaurant and its new menu.

Owner Jeff Blair, who has a deep culinary background and lived in Louisiana for 18 years, introduced some signature items that reflect his love for Southern flavors, including char-grilled oysters. The oysters are available in two varieties: garlic parmesan and “Jacked Up,” which includes Monterey Jack cheese, jalapenos and bacon bits.

Blair also showcased a delicious Brussels salad, a turkey cobb salad made using smoked, pulled turkey, and a delicious pork brisket sandwich.

The Fork+Ale House experience is further enhanced by its craft beer selection, curated by local Master Brewer Michael Able. The brewery features a variety of beers, including the award-winning Pilsner and a cherry vanilla cream ale. For those who prefer something bolder, the the brewery’s bourbon barrel stout, the “Short King,” has gained popularity for its rich, coffee-like flavor.

With its mix of Southern-inspired dishes and local brews, Fork+Ale House is making the holiday a lot tastier for Indianapolis residents. Whether you’re looking for a festive meal or a place to relax with friends, the restaurant provides a welcoming atmosphere and food that’s sure to please.

The Fork+Ale Brisket (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH) The Fork+Ale Cobb Salad (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH) The Fork+Ale Oysters (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH) The Fork+Ale Brussel Sprouts (Photo: Emily Reuben/WISH)

