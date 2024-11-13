Get creative this holiday season with floral design classes at Gillespie Florists

Indianapolis, IN — Have you ever wanted to create your own stunning floral arrangement but didn’t know where to start? Now’s your chance! Gillespie Florists is hosting three holiday-themed floral design classes this season that are fun, hands-on experience that’s perfect for beginners and flower enthusiasts alike.

Whether you’re gearing up for the holidays or simply looking to try something new, Gillespie Florists is here to guide you through the process of creating beautiful, custom floral arrangements. The classes are taught by expert floral designers, who will show you how to craft your very own arrangements from start to finish.

Class Details:

Anyone 18 and older. Please note, floral design tools can be sharp, and we recommend that children do not participate. All classes are held at Gillespie Florists, located at 9255 W 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46234. Each class begins with a short tour of the shop, offering insight into the floral industry and the fascinating journey of flowers from the farm to your home.

You’ll receive expert guidance from our experienced floral designers, who will teach you the art of floral design. You’ll also get to choose from a variety of containers for your arrangement. At the end of each class, you’ll take home your own creation—perfect for a holiday gift or to add festive beauty to your own home!

Class Dates:

November 24th

December 8th

December 22nd

All classes are held on Sundays and begin at 2 p.m. Spaces are limited to just 20 participants per session. To reserve your spot, simply visit our website or call 317-273-1100. Don’t wait—sign up today and make sure you don’t miss out on this festive experience!

These classes are a perfect way to tap into your creative side and learn a new skill in a fun, supportive environment. Expert designers will be there to help every step of the way, making it easy for anyone to create beautiful, personalized arrangements. Whether you’re preparing for the holidays or just love flowers, these classes offer a unique and hands-on opportunity to experience the magic of floral design.

For more information and to sign up for the Giving Thanks Floral Design Class on November 24th, visit their website: Gillespie Florists – Giving Thanks Floral Design Class.