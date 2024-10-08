Get ready for a spooktacular evening at the Indiana State Museum’s Boo Bash

This Friday, October 11th, the Indiana State Museum will transform into a Halloween wonderland for its highly anticipated Boo Bash.

From 6 to 8 p.m., families are invited to join in on an evening filled with hands-on activities, spooky fun, and plenty of surprises, making it a must-see event for the season.

Carla Knapp, Director of Communication at the Indiana State Museum joined Life.Style.Live on Tuesday to talk about what families can expect.

“Boo Bash is perfect for families, especially for little ones who might not enjoy the scary vibe of haunted houses,” she said. With three floors dedicated to Halloween-themed fun, there’s something for everyone.

Jordan Brinker, Public Programs Manager at the Indiana State Museum also joined the show with a sneak-peak at some of the science fun at this year’s event.

One of the standout attractions this year is a captivating science show featuring “smoking bubbles.” Using dry ice, test tubes, and food coloring, participants can create bubbling, smoky concoctions that are sure to delight both kids and adults alike,” Brinker said.

And the best part? These fun experiments can easily be recreated at home!

Beyond the hands-on activities, Boo Bash invites guests to explore the museum’s exhibits after dark. One seasonal favorite, Good Night Forest, offers a unique flashlight experience where visitors can discover which animals come out at night.

“It’s all about exploring after dark, which is perfect for the spooky season,” Knapp explained. Expect to encounter a variety of wildlife, from rabbits and bats to the occasional bobcat or coyote.

Boo Bash promises a festive way to celebrate Halloween in a comfortable, indoor setting, making it ideal for families looking for some seasonal fun without the frights. “Our team really puts thought into activities that appeal to everyone, from little kids to adults,” Knapp said.

If you’re searching for a fun, immersive, and family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, look no further than Boo Bash at the Indiana State Museum this Friday night.