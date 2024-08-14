Get ready for the First Pitch Fest at White River State Park

Colton Howard and Nate Spangle discussed the upcoming First Pitch Fest, set to take place at White River State Park in Indianapolis this Friday. The event, which precedes Spangle’s first pitch at the Indianapolis Indians game, originated from a bet on social media that quickly gained traction.

Spangle, host of the Get In Podcast, successfully garnered 100,000 views on a clip featuring Indianapolis Indians President and CEO Randy Lewandowski, earning him the opportunity to throw out the first pitch. Due to the overwhelming interest, the event expanded from a tailgate at Victory Field to a larger festival at White River State Park.

The First Pitch Fest will feature a variety of local vendors, including High and Mighty distillery, Upland Brewing, and Parlor Donuts. Attendees can enjoy a selection of local beers, non-alcoholic options, and an array of donuts. The event will also include live music from DJ Mondo, who will perform from 3-6:30 p.m. before the game.