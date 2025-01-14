Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard shares new menu items, business hours

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you’re looking for a cozy, welcoming spot to enjoy breakfast or brunch with friends, Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard in Carmel is the place to be.

With its charming ambiance filled with pink hues, floral accents and sparkling touches, this restaurant offers more than just a meal—it provides a memorable experience.

Reporter Marlee Thomas spoke with the Owner of Goodness Gracious, Tobi Mares, about the restaurant.

The restaurant has only been open for seven months, but Goodness Gracious is implementing new business hours in light of the new year.

Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard Hours:

Closed Mondays

Tuesday-Thursday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Happy Hour, Breakfast for dinner, and special events

Saturday & Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays after 3 pm are reserved for you private events.

Tobi has created a warm and nostalgic atmosphere, where every detail—from the wall of family memories to the personalized coffee mugs—makes guests feel right at home.

The menu is equally delightful, offering dishes like Chocolate Chip Croissant French Toast, Chicken and Waffles made with a whole Cornish hen, and the mouthwatering Pork Loin Benedict.

In addition to its regular offerings, Goodness Gracious also hosts fun trivia nights with themes like “Gilmore Girls” and offers picnic baskets for guests to enjoy at nearby parks. If you’re planning a baby shower, bridal shower or other event, this charming venue for gatherings.

With new hours and exciting events, Goodness Gracious continues to grow as a beloved local spot.

Visit them today and enjoy a unique dining experience that feels like home. For more information, visit their website at ilovegoodnessgracious.com.