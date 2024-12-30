48°
Comedian Greg Warren to perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve

12-30-24 Spend New Year’s Eve With Greg Warren Pt. 2

by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Ring in the New Year with an evening filled with laughter courtesy of Greg Warren.

The longtime comedian will perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve.

Click here to view the first part of our chat with Warren.

Greg Warren’s journey from the corporate world to the comedy stage is nothing short of inspiring. After spending a decade working at Procter & Gamble, selling products like Pringles and Duncan Hines, Warren took a leap of faith and transitioned to stand-up comedy.

Warren’s comedy influences range from legends like Bob Newhart and Eddie Murphy to Mitch Hedberg, whose one-liner style made a lasting impact on him. In fact, Warren had the privilege of opening for Hedberg early in his career.

His show will also include a dinner and show option:

Dinner & Show – includes one from each course

Salad

House – Spring mix, pickled red onion, cherry tomato, bacon, cheddar crumble Dressing options: balsamic vinaigrette or ranch

Caesar Wedge – Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Appetizers

Bruschetta – topped with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic & balsamic glaze

Shrimp Cocktail – Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Entrees

Steak – Whipped potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon

Salmon – Whipped potatoes and roasted Brussel sprouts with bacon

Pasta – Tossed with cherry tomato, spinach, garlic, shallots, olive oil, salt & pepper

Dessert

Cannoli Flute – layers of cannoli cream and crunchy shell topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings

Fruit Flute – layers of mixed berries, angel food cake, whipped cream and topped with fresh mint

