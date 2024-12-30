Comedian Greg Warren to perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Ring in the New Year with an evening filled with laughter courtesy of Greg Warren.

The longtime comedian will perform at Helium Comedy Club on New Year’s Eve.

Greg Warren’s journey from the corporate world to the comedy stage is nothing short of inspiring. After spending a decade working at Procter & Gamble, selling products like Pringles and Duncan Hines, Warren took a leap of faith and transitioned to stand-up comedy.

Warren’s comedy influences range from legends like Bob Newhart and Eddie Murphy to Mitch Hedberg, whose one-liner style made a lasting impact on him. In fact, Warren had the privilege of opening for Hedberg early in his career.

His show will also include a dinner and show option:

