Easy & Tasty With Chef Charles: Sausage egg sandwich and BBQ sausage pizza

1-2-25 Eat Easy and Tasty With Chef Charles

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium joined “Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle and Reporter Marlee Thomas on Thursday.

The theme of the segment on Thursday was Sausage Fest 2025.

Chef Charles shared two amazing sausage recipes: an egg biscuit with freshly made maple sausage and a BBQ pizza with freshly made spicy sausage.

Reporter Marlee Thomas and”Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle pose with Chef Charles from Hartwell’s Premium. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Chef Charles’ BBQ pizza (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH) Chef Charles’ egg sausage sandwich (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

