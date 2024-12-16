Monday Jolt: Hattie’s Coffee House offers unique holiday-themed drinks

INDIANAPOLIS, (WISH) – Hattie’s Coffee House, located in a charming historic farmhouse on Main Street in Whitestown, recently celebrated its first anniversary. The cozy coffee shop has quickly become a local favorite, offering a welcoming environment that blends nostalgia with modern comfort.

The coffee shop also provides food made in-house and menu items crafted by two local bakeries, Debbie’s Daughters and Boone County Cake Company.

Kirra Sutton, owner of Hattie’s Coffee House, showed Reporter Marlee Thomas how to make the “Snow S’mores” drink featured on the shop’s holiday menu. Kirra also discussed what inspired her to start the business.

For more information on Hattie’s Coffee House, visit www.hattiescoffeehouse.com.