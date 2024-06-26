Hendricks County Rib-Fest & BBQ: A celebration of food and community

Every year for the past 19 years, people in Hendricks County have looked forward to the Rib-Fest & BBQ.

This event is not just about eating good food; it’s a time when the whole community comes together to have fun and enjoy each other’s company.

The Rib-Fest features tasty ribs from local and regional restaurants. There are many different kinds of ribs and BBQ dishes to try.

While eating, attendees can listen to live music, watch hot air balloons, and enjoy a fireworks show at the end of the day.

There are also lots of fun activities for children, making it a perfect event for families.

Local restaurants get competitive as they try to win the titles of “Best Ribs” and “Best Sauce.” These awards are decided by local celebrities who judge the dishes.

Besides all the fun and food, the Rib-Fest has a special race called the Rib Run. This is the 9th year for the run, and it helps raise money for a good cause. T

The money goes to the Avon American Legion and helps buy a service dog for a veteran in Hendricks County.

This year’s Rib-Fest is extra special because it is part of the Hendricks County Bicentennial celebration. It marks 200 years since the county was founded.

Celebrating a big community event like the Rib-Fest shows how proud and close-knit the people of Hendricks County are.