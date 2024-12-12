Get fit and festive with ’12 Days of Fit-Mas’ Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The countdown to Christmas is officially on, and with just 13 days to go, now is the perfect time to squeeze in a little holiday fitness fun. Whether you’re looking for a full-body workout or a simple five-minute daily routine, you can make the most of the season with a holiday-themed fitness challenge.

Luckily, Firefighter Tim Griffin from the Carmel Fire Department has concocted the perfect regimen with his “12 Days of Fit-Mas” Challenge. To test it out, we put “Life.Style.Live!” host Cody Adams to work!

The “12 Days of Fit-Mas” Challenge” is listed below:

Day 1: Santa Sleigh Pull – Start with a warm-up. This simple movement will get your body ready for the work ahead.

Day 2: Jump Squats (2) – Perform two jump squats, targeting your legs and core.

Day 3: Reindeer Kicks (3) – Find a wall, then perform three mule kicks with each leg to engage your glutes and hamstrings.

Day 4: Snow Angels (4) – Do four jumping jacks to really get your heart rate up.

Day 5: Present Push-Ups (5) – Drop down into a push-up and as you come up, imagine pushing a present forward. Complete five of these for some upper-body strength.

Day 6: Candy Cane Twist (6) – Perform six Russian twists to target your obliques.

Day 7: Nutcracker March (7) – Perform seven lunges, one per leg, to tone your lower body.

Day 8: Snowball Squats (8) – For this exercise, squat down like you're picking up a snowball, then reach and throw it with each arm. Do eight in total.

Day 9: Christmas Star Plank (9) – Hold a plank position with your legs and arms extended out to form a star. Switch sides after five seconds and complete nine reps.

Day 10: Stocking Climbers (10) – Get your mountain climbers going to get your heart pumping and legs working.

Day 11: Tree Trunk Twists (11) – Perform 11 twists, alternating punches across your body.

Day 12: Holiday Burpees (12) – Finish the workout with 12 burpees, pushing your strength to the limit.

Alternatively, if a full workout feels like too much, consider spreading it out over 12 days. Start with a small challenge each day and build on it as you go. Here’s a breakdown:

Day 1: 1-minute plank

Day 2: 2-minute jumping jacks

Day 3: 3 push-ups

Day 4: 4 sit-ups

Day 5: 5 squats

Day 6: 6 lunges (each leg)

Day 7: 7 mountain climbers

Day 8: 8 jumping jacks

Day 9: 9 tricep dips

Day 10: 10 leg raises

Day 11: 11 crunches

: 11 crunches Day 12: 12 burpees

By the time you hit Day 12, you’ll have built up your endurance and strength, all while staying active in the lead-up to the holiday festivities.