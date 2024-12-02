Holiday shopping for pets: expert advice from Kristen Levine

Pets are an important part of the family, and the best way to show them how much you care is to pick them out a paws-itively perfect holiday gift!

Need some inspiration? Kristen Levine, Pet Living Expert and Author of “Pampered Pets on a Budget,” is here with the best holiday picks for your four-legged friends, as well as tips guaranteed to keep their holidays happy and calm.

Keeping pets calm during the holiday chaos

Levine shares that the holidays can be a difficult time for pets, as they can easily become overwhelmed by the chaos of hosting, gift-giving and traveling.

“Our pets get overwhelmed by the holiday season, just like we do because their routines are typically changing,” Levine said.

To help your pets adjust to the hectic holiday routine, Levine recommends the following three tips:

1. Maintain their schedule as normal as possible

2. Create a quiet little retreat space in the home where pets can go and get away.

3. Make sure you’re spending some quality time together that will help you both weather the hustle-and-bustle.

PetSmart: Your one-stop holiday destination for pets and pet lovers

“PetSmart is the ultimate holiday destination for pet lovers this season, offering a wide variety of gifts for pets and pet parents alike at incredible value,” Levine said. “Their Mary and Bright collection features affordable items, many under $5, including Christmas and Hanukkah plush toys for dogs and little mice and elf toys for cats. The Chan and Friends collection donates a portion of proceeds to PetSmart Charities, making it a great choice for giving back while shopping.”

“PetSmart also caters to all pet types, from dogs and cats to birds, fish, and hamsters. When it comes to gifts for your pets, high-quality food and treats are always a top pick.”

