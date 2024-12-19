Sherri French’s creative holiday gift ideas for kids and adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for the perfect holiday gift? Sherri French has you covered with a selection of creative and fun ideas for kids—and even adults! From interactive lighting to innovative toys and tech, here’s a roundup of her top picks this season.

Twinkly Smart Lights

Brighten up any room with Twinkly’s innovative smart lights, which can be controlled through the Twinkly app. Available in various shapes like stars, hearts, and candies, these LED lights offer an enchanting touch to any space.

Crayola Creative Sets

Get creative this holiday season with Crayola’s many colorful products. The iconic 64-count crayon set, featuring a built-in sharpener, is a classic bet, while Scribble Scrubbies offer a fun way for kids to color and wash their designs without making a mess.

Dyson Airwrap ID

The Dyson Airwrap ID is a must-have for older kids or adults who love to style their hair without causing heat damage. This multi-styler uses air technology to create sleek styles from damp hair, and with personalized app connectivity, users can enjoy a customized experience.

Picasso Tiles

For kids who love building, PicassoTiles are the ideal gift. These magnetic tiles allow for endless creative designs, from towering structures to race car tracks. They help kids develop important skills like color recognition and geometry while fostering creativity. Get 20% off at PicassoTiles.com with the code “MOMHINTS.”

