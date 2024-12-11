‘Coin-Op TV Live’ host Haley Bright shares top gifts to give Millennials and Gen Z

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Finding the perfect gift can be challenging, especially when you’re shopping for those hard-to-please Millennial and Gen Z family members. To help you nail your holiday shopping, Haley Bright, co-host of the Streamy Nominated gaming and tech show “Coin-Op TV Live,” shares her top gift ideas sure to please even the pickiest members of your family.

1. For Gamers: Sonic X Shadow Generations

If you’re shopping for a gamer, one of the best picks this season is “Sonic X Shadow Generations.” This game, available for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC, combines classic and modern Sonic gameplay with an exciting new story. It’s a great game for both casual and avid gamers, featuring a mix of 2D and 3D gameplay. Priced just under $50, it’s a great option for the whole family.

2. For Beauty Lovers: Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash

Self-care is more important than ever and Olay’s Indulgent Moisture Body Wash is a great choice for the perfect pampering session. With five luxurious scents and a bubble bath-like lather, this body wash provides deep hydration, eliminating the need for lotion. It’s perfect for those looking to unwind, and at just under $13, it makes a thoughtful yet affordable gift.

3. For the Eco-Conscious: Brita Hub Compact Water Filtration System

Looking for a unique and practical gift? The Brita Hub Compact is an instant countertop water filtration system that delivers fresh, great-tasting water while reducing plastic waste. This environmentally-friendly gadget can help cut down up to 800 plastic water bottles a year and filters out over 70 contaminants, including microplastics.

4. For the Tech Enthusiast: GE Sync Dynamic Effects Smart Light Strips

For tech lovers, the GE Sync Dynamic Effects Smart Light Strips are a fantastic gift. These smart LED strips are perfect for holiday decorating or for brightening up any space. With millions of colors, preset light shows and the ability to sync to music, they’re a great addition to any gamer setup or college dorm room.

For all these gifts and more, head to TipsOnTV.com for more great gift ideas!