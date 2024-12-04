The American Dog Whisperer shares holiday tips for dog lovers

Unfortunately, the holidays can easily become overwhelming rather than festive for our furry friends. Nathan Lowe, otherwise known as “The American Dog Whisperer,” spoke with us about how you can keep their holidays merry instead of scary.

Lowe shared that while most of us are guilty of talking to our dogs, it may actually be more productive to remain silent and use motion to communicate with your precious pup.

Lowe works with owners to help them better understand their dogs. “What we’re doing is we’re teaching canine speak to the people, which is mostly body language. So when people try to talk to their dogs, they initiate a lot of stress in the dog because dogs don’t talk to each other.”

During the holidays, dogs may be exposed to more visitors in your home. Lowe suggested providing a room for your dog that children will not have access to, or even taking them to a dog daycare.

“Unless you’re in a position to correct your dog, get them to daycare or get a quiet room that no one has access to.”

Lowe also suggested hiring someone with experience to help our during the holiday, especially for those who have new puppies. Currently, Lowe is running a deal on his consultation services. For the holidays, his consultations will only cost $175 instead of the usual $225 fee.

“I’ll teach body language to the client and then we’ll target specific issues that they’re concerned with. I’ve seen absolutely great results.”

For more information, visit americandogwhisperer.com.