Make healthy holiday eating a new tradition with Abbott’s Lingo GCM

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The holidays are a time for togetherness and eating, but our food choices don’t have to be stressful. While all-or-nothing thinking is all around us this time of year, Lingo, Abbott’s first consumer continuous glucose monitor (CGM) can help empower you to make healthier choices while still celebrating the holiday festivities.

Renowned Marathon Runner and Sports Nutritionist Pam Nisevich Bede, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, shares timely advice for finding balance this holiday season through practical, easy-to-implement tips and healthy recipes.

“Sometimes when we overindulge, we leave the table feeling cranky, tired and uncomfortable,” Bede said. “So let’s think through how do we just fine-tune some of those dishes to work towards our metabolic health and also what technology can we use to get us there.”

Abbott’s Lingo CGM, which can be worn on the back of the arm for up to 14 days, provides real-time glucose data through an app. This allows users to monitor their glucose levels minute by minute and receive personalized coaching tips on nutrition, exercise and stress management. Unlike traditional glucose monitors, Lingo is designed for anyone looking to optimize their health, not just those with diabetes.

“Glucose is a major source of energy across our body. We get some movement across the day, but what that movement looks like and if it’s in the right range is really, really important for all of us,” Bede said.

“So if we can peel back the curtain and understand the factors that influence glucose, we can fine-tune how our body is responding so we feel better.”

For more information about the Abbott Lingo GCM, visit: www.HelloLingo.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY ABBOTT.