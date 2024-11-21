Ecolab Science Certified program ensures cleanliness in food service businesses

It’s that time of year again, and holiday shopping, dining out and travel is quickly ramping up! Amid the holiday hustle and bustle, it can be easy for anyone to forgo routine cleaning. Food Network star, Top Chef Finalist and business owner Eric Adjepong shares his advice on how to keep your business sparkling without becoming overwhelmed this holiday season.

According to Adjepong, guests can forgive a restaurant if the food or menu is off, but they are unlikely to return to a restaurant that is dirty.

“[Cleanliness] is really is the foundational piece of serving food, whether it’s here in a restaurant, whether it’s in a catering business, a food truck or even at home,” Adjepong said. “There’s so many different touch points where food can be contaminated.”

Ajabong states that best way to maintain cleanliness is to partner with a service like Ecolab that specializes in customer satisfaction and safety.

“It’s so important to provide a clean and safe environment and a partner like Ecolab and the Ecolab Science Certified Program keeps in place all those touch points that can be contaminated,” Adjepong asserts.

The Ecolab Science Certified Program is a comprehensive, science-based public health and safety program that provides training and process efficiencies to ensure consumers experience the highest levels of cleanliness. Business that successfully implement the program requirements and pass the Ecolab Science Certified audit can earn a seal designating their service as EcoLab Science Certified.

Adjepong explains that when guests see an EcoLab Science Certified Seal on display, it creates a peace of mind from the guests.

“You know that you’re walking into a space, uh, that takes cleanliness and and food safety at a top priority.”

“Having that sort of peace of mind, and knowing that Ecolab and the Ecolab Science Certified Program takes that with pride it really just makes my life a lot easier as a business owner.”

SPONSORED BY ECOLAB