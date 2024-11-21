Experience holiday magic with Leslie Odom and ‘Yuletide Celebration’ in Indianapolis

On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez: Holiday performances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re “On The Aisle” with Tom Alvarez once again! Take a look at his top picks:

Leslie Odom Location: The Palladium Dates: Nov. 22 Website: thecenterpresents.org

A Christmas Carol Location: Indiana Repertory Théâtre Dates: Through Dec. 23 Website: irtive.com

Yuletide Celebration Location: The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Dates: Dec. 8 – Dec. 23 Website: indianapolissymphony.org

Morning After Location: Epilogue Theatre Dates: Through Nov. 24 Website: epilogueplayers.com



To read Tom’s “On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez” reviews, previews, and interviews, visit tomalvarez.studio and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Also, listen to his On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez podcast!