The 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade to air on the CW

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The CW Network will televise “The 92nd Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots” as a primetime special on Saturday night, Dec. 14, 2024 from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Led by Grand Marshal, Jeremy Renner, the nationwide broadcast will honor Mario Lopez with its 2024 Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie with Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton, the parade will feature 20 musical acts and performing groups including; Jon Secada, ventriloquist and impressionist Terry Fator; Clay Aiken, Elliott Yamin, and many more.

Among the 110 celebrities and VIPS in the parade are; Raven Symoné, host of The CW’s new game show, Scrabble; Los Angeles Dodgers World Championship Pitcher, Landon Knack; Los Angeles Lakers legends, AC Green and Michael Cooper; The Incredible Hulk, Lou Ferrigno; Denise Richards, Colin Egglesfield, Jeannie Mai, James Tupper, John Schneider, Dee Dee Sorvino Schneider, Nicole Eggert, Nancy Davis, Frances Fisher, Beauty Queens, and cast members from “Vargas Dynasty,” Military Makeover by Montel,” “The Bold and The Beautiful, All American,” “The Bay,” “General Hospital,” “Days of our Lives,” “The Young and The Restless,” “The Sandlot,” Santa Claus and his U.S. Marine Corps escorts, and many more.

The parade also includes: 12 award-winning bands, 13 character balloons, five floats and 75 novelties and movie cars.