Freshen up your home after the holidays with plants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Once the holiday decorations are packed away, many of us find our homes looking a little empty.

Sarah Gillespie, owner of Gillespie Florists, shared some insights on how plants can breathe life back into your home after the holidays.

Life.Style.Live! Host Felicia Michelle poses with Sarah Gillespie owner of Gillespie Florists. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Plants do more than look pretty—they’re good for you! According to Sarah, having plants around can improve your mood, boost your happiness and even help regulate sleep patterns. Certain plants, like orchids, follow natural cycles that can sync with daylight, promoting a better sleep routine.

If you’re new to plant care, don’t worry! There are plenty of easy-to-care-for plants that will thrive even with minimal attention. Sarah recommends the Phalaenopsis orchid for beginners. These gorgeous flowers may look delicate, but with a bit of care, they’ll bloom year after year.

One of the most common mistakes new plant owners make is tossing plants when they start to fade. But Sarah shares that many plants, including orchids, can be revived. When their blooms are gone, simply trim back to a nodule and watch for new growth and flowers.

Plants brought in by Gillespie Florists. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Taking care of plants can even encourage generosity, Sarah says. Nurturing something can help you focus on others, fostering positive, giving behaviors. Plus, plants are a great way to bring fresh energy into your home—something everyone could use after the holiday rush.

If you’re ready to add some greenery to your home, visit Gillespie Florists for various stunning plants to suit your space. Start adding some plant love to your home today!