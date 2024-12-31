I Love To Read: ‘Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving’ by Sharon Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are a time for kindness, reflection and new beginnings, making it the perfect season for a story that celebrates the power of giving.

Sharon Smith, a Hoosier author, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to spread the message of kindness and finding beauty within from her children’s book, “Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving.”

The story follows Hugo, a blackbird who dreams of having the brilliance of a red cardinal.

Set in the whimsical Whispering Woods, Hugo embarks on a journey of small acts of kindness that teach him a powerful lesson: true beauty isn’t about appearance, but about the generosity and compassion we show to others.

“Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving” by Sharon Smith

The book is also deeply personal for Smith, who has worked in communications for over 25 years.

Smith originally wrote the story as a fourth grader for a young authors’ conference in Fort Wayne, but she decided to revisit and publish it decades later.

She dedicated “Hugo the Blackbird Gets His Red Wing: A Story of Giving and Receiving” to her father, who inspired her love of reading, and her mother, whom she credits for always seeing her potential.

To add Smith’s book to your reading list, click here.