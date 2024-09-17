How to make the perfect steak with French Chef Vincent Pellat

We had a great time talking with Chef Vincent Pellat from the famous Ecole Ritz Escoffier in Paris about his love for French cooking. Joining him was Chef Laura Wilson, owner of La Dolce Vita and known for her bold cooking style, along with Yuli Fernandez, who helped lead the conversation.

Chef Pellat explained why the Ecole Ritz Escoffier is so special. It’s located right in the kitchens of the Ritz Paris and teaches everyone from beginners to experienced chefs. What’s cool is that all classes are in French, with English translations, so students get a real French cooking experience.

Chef Pellat and Chef Wilson talked about how learning French cooking can improve anyone’s skills, whether you’re aiming to be a professional chef or just love cooking at home. They made it clear that the Ecole Ritz Escoffier is more than just a school—it’s a place to learn classic techniques and bring a bit of Paris into your own kitchen.

Yuli Fernandez also shared her thoughts, discussing with Chef Pellat how French cooking can change how you think about food. Overall, it was a fun and inspiring talk about the joy of learning and cooking the French way!