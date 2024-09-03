How to plan the perfect Colts tailgate party feat. Crystal Signature Events

Crystal Signature Events has been a leader in Indy’s culinary and event scene for over 40 years. Their team knows how to make any event special, and they’re here to help you create an unforgettable Colts game day experience.

Amanda Van Der Moere, Director of Sales and Manager of Crane Bay Event Center, and Olivia Jackson, Operations Manager for Crystal Signature Events, joined us to share their tips for taking your next Colts game tailgate or party to the next level.

For those early games, they suggest brunch-inspired foods and drinks, like build-your-own yogurt parfaits, bagels and lox, French toast with fried chicken, and a sparkling wine and soda bar with fresh herbs, citrus, liqueurs, and fruit purees.

They’ll also show you how to make your tablescape pop with Colts-themed decor—think horseshoe napkin rings, blue linens, turf runners, floral centerpieces with blue accents, and football straws. Take a look at the full interview above to learn how you can bring this party to your home! They break it down in detail step-by-step.

Crystal Signature Events has a long history in Indianapolis. Since 1977, Crystal Catering has served countless events and millions of guests.

Their team offers full-service event planning, including custom menus, signature cocktails, floral arrangements, and day-of coordination.

They also have three top-notch event venues close to Lucas Oil Stadium, perfect for hosting Colts’ tailgates and events.

The Indiana Roof Ballroom is connected to downtown hotels and the stadium, Crane Bay Event Center has an outdoor patio with a skyline view, and The Heirloom at N. K. Hurst sits right next to the stadium with plenty of parking and a new outdoor patio. Crystal Signature Events looks forward to hosting multiple Colts’ tailgates and events this fall, ensuring every detail is perfect for the big game.

Whether you’re planning a casual tailgate or a big corporate event, Crystal Signature Events will make sure your event is successful!