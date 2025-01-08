How to provide proper bedding for outside dogs during cold weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) is providing tips for dog owners on providing proper bedding during the winter season.

Darcie Kurtz is the Founder and Executive Director of FIDO.

She says their goal is to make sure all dogs are taken care of.

“FIDO is a dog welfare group focused on dogs living outside,” Kurtz said. “In extreme weather like this, this is when it’s important for us to get the message out and assist people so they can take care of their dogs and keep them healthy.”

FIDO is working in partnership with Indianapolis Animal Care Services to provide doghouses to be used outside.

Kurtz says the doghouses are a great option, but depending on the temperature the doghouses won’t provide enough warmth.

“An insulated doghouse with straw, not hay, is what’s going to help maintain the dogs’ body heat inside the doghouse,” Kurtz said. “In the winter we also always want to have flaps at the opening so the dog can get inside and burrow into the straw.”

Kurtz says when it gets to roughly 20 degrees or below, dogs need to be brought inside.

“We’re always hoping people can bring their pets inside their house,” Kurtz said. “But if all they have is a heated garage, then that’s sufficient.”

Kurtz also reminds pet owners that it’s against City-County Ordinance (Section 531-401) to leave animals outside during cold weather.

She says dogs need to be brought inside and kept in a building that’s at a proper temperature of roughly 40 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

