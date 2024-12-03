How you can save 25% on shows at Old National Centre this season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a spectacular live show! Daniel Butler, Manager of Regional Marketing at the Old National Centre, spoke with Life.Style.Live! host Marlee Thomas about upcoming shows and how you can receive a discount on your ticket purchase.

This month, the Old National Centre is featuring a lineup of great programs. Below is a sample of some of the live shows you can catch this holiday season:

A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin Following A Screening of Home Alone (December 4): Watch the iconic Christmas movie “Home Alone” on the big screen, followed by a live Q&A with Macaulay Culkin himself.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting livenation.com and entering the code WISH for 25% off your purchase. For more information and a full list of the shows included in the promotion, visit wishtv.com.

In addition, WISH-TV is also giving away tickets to some of the biggest names in music this holiday season! Shows include:

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (December 19 at Cambridge Fieldhouse): Get ready for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience with the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra, performing their unforgettable Christmas Eve and Other Stories show.

Be sure to follow WISH-TV’s social media channels for Hot Ticket Tuesday and for your chance to win tickets to these highly anticipated shows.