How you can save 25% on shows at Old National Centre this season

Old National Centre Daniel Butler

by: Emily Reuben
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a spectacular live show! Daniel Butler, Manager of Regional Marketing at the Old National Centre, spoke with Life.Style.Live! host Marlee Thomas about upcoming shows and how you can receive a discount on your ticket purchase.

This month, the Old National Centre is featuring a lineup of great programs. Below is a sample of some of the live shows you can catch this holiday season:

  • A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin Following A Screening of Home Alone (December 4): Watch the iconic Christmas movie “Home Alone” on the big screen, followed by a live Q&A with Macaulay Culkin himself.
  • Blippy Live (December 6): A perfect outing for families with young children, “Blippy Live” offers an interactive experience for the whole family to enjoy.
  • Fairy Tale of New York (December 13): Celebrate the magic of the season with this festive musical experience.
  • The Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular (January 24): Elvis fans will want to attend this tribute show honoring the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting livenation.com and entering the code WISH for 25% off your purchase. For more information and a full list of the shows included in the promotion, visit wishtv.com.

In addition, WISH-TV is also giving away tickets to some of the biggest names in music this holiday season! Shows include:

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra (December 19 at Cambridge Fieldhouse): Get ready for a one-of-a-kind holiday experience with the world-famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra, performing their unforgettable Christmas Eve and Other Stories show.
  • Justin Timberlake (December 16th): See the pop superstar live in concert for a night of incredible music and performance.
  • Billy Joel & Sting (February 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium): Two legendary artists, one unforgettable show—this is a must-see event for any music fan.

Be sure to follow WISH-TV’s social media channels for Hot Ticket Tuesday and for your chance to win tickets to these highly anticipated shows.

