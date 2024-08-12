Indiana Bacon Festival: A Must-Visit Event in Downtown Delphi

Julia Leahy, the Coordinator from the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, joined us to talk about the highly anticipated Indiana Bacon Festival.

This exciting event is set for Saturday, August 24, in downtown Delphi, and it promises to be a day filled with delicious bacon, live music, and fun activities for everyone.

The festival gates will open at 2:30 PM, and the evening’s main act, Lou Gramm, the original voice of Foreigner, will take the Big Bacon Stage at 9:15 PM.

Here’s what attendees can look forward to:

Family Fun Zone: This area will include games and inflatables that are perfect for kids and families to enjoy together.

Food and Drinks: The festival will feature 19 food vendors, all serving dishes made with Indiana Kitchen Bacon.

Backyard BBQ Cook-off: A competition where participants can show off their grilling skills and compete for prizes.

Bacon Eating Contest: A fan-favorite event where the King or Queen of Bacon will win free bacon for a year from Indiana Kitchen Premium Pork Products.

Convenient Parking: Free parking and shuttle service will be available from the Delphi Middle/High School parking lots.

Advance tickets are available at a 50% discount for $10 until August 23.

On the day of the event, tickets will be $20. Kids 12 and under can attend for free, making it an affordable outing for families.

The Indiana Bacon Festival is not only about great food and fun; it also supports the community.

Over the past 10 years, the festival has donated more than $230,000 to 18 non-profit organizations through the efforts of 250 volunteers.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official festival website at [www.indianabaconfestival.com](http://www.indianabaconfestival.com). Take a look at the full interview above for more information!