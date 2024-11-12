Anthem Indiana PathWays for Aging program addresses caregiver support

November is National Family Caregiver Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the crucial role caregivers play in supporting loved ones. Here to discuss support for caregivers and the new Indiana Pathways for Aging program is Anthem IN Medicaid Plan President, Lynn Scott, who emphasizes that caregiving is a role many people will assume at some point in their lives. As former First Lady Rosalynn Carter famously noted, “There are only four kinds of people: those who have been caregivers, those who are caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers.”

Caregiving can be an incredibly demanding role, and often caregivers don’t receive the same level of support that the people they care for do. The Indiana Pathways for Aging program, created through a partnership with the state and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, addresses this gap by providing services not only for individuals needing care but also for those who provide it. “We connect caregivers with community services and support, which can be critical when they don’t even know what’s available,” Scott explained.

The program focuses on individuals age 60 and older who qualify for Medicaid due to age, disability, or blindness. Through personalized outreach, the program helps identify support needs for both our members and their caregivers. Additionally, caregivers can reach out directly to Indiana Pathways for Aging for assistance, with a dedicated department available to connect them to resources.

Scott highlighted two unique aspects of the program: first, its focus on keeping people comfortable in their homes by providing services beyond just medical care—such as access to food or home modifications like ramps. Second, its intentional inclusion of caregiver support marks a shift toward a more holistic approach.

For more information on Indiana Pathways for Aging and what Anthem has to offer, choose.anthem.com or call 833-621-3782 M-F 8am – 8pm.

