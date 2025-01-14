Indiana Pediatric Cancer Coalition to host inaugural Statehouse day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Indiana Pediatric Cancer Coalition will host its inaugural Statehouse Day

on Thursday, Jan. 16 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Indiana Statehouse atrium.

The event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including families, foundations, scientists,

practitioners, and advocates, to raise awareness about the critical need for increased funding

and support for pediatric cancer research and treatment in Indiana.

Governor Mike Braun will be sharing some words as well.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Cody Adams poses with Robyn Spoon, founder of The Indiana Pediatric Cancer Coalition. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Robyn Spoon founded The Indiana Pediatric Cancer Coalition following her son’s passing from pediatric cancer.

Spoon says statistics show childhood cancer claims the lives of the equivalent of 75 youth basketball teams per year in the Hoosier state and is the number one cause of death by disease for Indiana children.

The Indiana Pediatric Cancer Coalition was formed to address these and the multitude of additional

hugely unacceptable statistics surrounding childhood cancer.