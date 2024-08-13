Indiana Young Readers Center promotes literacy through engaging programs

Suzanne Walker, a librarian at the Indiana Young Readers Center, recently discussed the benefits of reading and the programs available at the center. Walker emphasized the transformative power of books, highlighting a program called “Letters About Literature.” This contest, designed for students in grades four through 12, invites participants to write letters to authors—living or deceased—whose work has impacted their perspective on themselves or the world.

Walker addressed the ongoing literacy challenges, noting that some children struggle with reading not due to a lack of ability, but often due to a lack of interest or access. She recommended that parents foster a relationship with their local public library, such as the Indiana State Library, to help introduce children to a wide variety of books. She believes that every child can find a book that resonates with them and that libraries can be a crucial resource in this journey.

Walker also highlighted a selection of books by Indiana authors, including “Things In the Basement” by Ben Hatke, a graphic novel that blends storytelling with illustrations, and “Wake Up Woods,” a book about Indiana native plants, written by Michael Homoya and Shane Gibson. Another book she discussed was “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps, a novel in verse that tackles the difficult topic of bullying.

Walker encouraged parents and children to explore the diverse range of books available and to visit the Indiana Young Readers Center, located downtown near the statehouse. Despite some construction in the area, Walker assured that the library is open and ready to welcome visitors.