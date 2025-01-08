Indianapolis Animal Care Services shares tips for taking care of outdoor pets this winter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Animal Care Services is reminding pet owners to take care of their outdoor animals during the winter weather we’re experiencing.

Colleen Walker is the Public Information Officer for Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Walker says if you’re a pet owner, there are a few basic tips that you need to follow.

“The number one thing is obviously if it’s too cold outside then you need to bring your pets inside,” Walker said. “They are susceptible to frostbite and anything like that which comes from the cold.”

Walker also recommends having your pet microchipped.

“If they do get out, you’ll want to find them as quickly as you can,” Walker said. “You also need to make sure that you have a plan, so the dogs aren’t outside for too long and exposed to the elements too much.”

Walker says right now their animal control officers are responding to a lot of calls related to animals being left outside, or strays that are running.

“So, strays that are running in weather that is this cold would be considered an emergency intake,” Walker said. “Right now, the main thing we’re doing outside of adoptions is making sure we get these animals off the streets.”

During the winter weather, Walker says you need to pay attention to your dog.

“If they’re starting to lift their paws up then it’s too cold for them,” Walker said. “A lot of times dogs will go sit by the door and indicate that they want to go inside, so just make sure you listen to them.”

She says it’s important for dogs to go outside and get exercise, but they shouldn’t be left outside for an extended period of time.

Orwell is one of the many dogs up for adoption at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Walker says Orwell is a sweet boy who is very dog friendly.