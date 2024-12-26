50°
On the Aisle With Tom Alvarez: Indianapolis is a hidden gem for arts and culture

by: Emily Reuben
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -Indianapolis may be known for its sports, but its thriving arts scene is equally impressive. From traveling Broadway productions like “Elf, The Musical” to local productions at Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT), the city offers top-notch performances that rival those in New York.

Tom Alvarez, an entertainment critic with nearly 45 years of experience, passionately advocates for the rich cultural offerings in Indianapolis, pointing to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Indianapolis Ballet, and other local highlights.

Alvarez encourages viewers to check out shows at the following venues:

From world-class symphonies to intimate theater performances, there’s something for everyone here in Indianapolis.

