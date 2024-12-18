Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers unique outlet for holiday stress relief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Looking for a fun way to relieve holiday stress? The Demolition Den in Indianapolis offers a unique outlet to help you let out all of that negative energy.

Whether it’s axe throwing or smashing items in a “Rage Room,” the Demolition Den is a popular spot for those looking for a fun and therapeutic way to let off some steam.

Owner Darah Farrar explained that the Demolition Den houses two Rage Rooms, where guests can destroy breakable items in a safe and controlled environment.

But that’s not all — Demolition Den also has five lanes for patrons to try axe throwing. Guests can book up to five people per lane for a thrilling hour of ax throwing, or for those who want to extend the fun, a two-hour block is also available to reserve. Each lane is equipped with a projected screen where players can enjoy a variety of games, such as a zombie target game or a classic duck hunt challenge.

Guests can also try their hand at other throwing activities, including throwing knives, hatchets, throwing stars and even throwing cards.

In the first segment, Dara walks “Life.Style.Live!” Reporter Marlee Thomas through an axe throwing tutorial.

12-18-24 Relieving holiday stress pt. 2

In the second segment, Marlee gets geared up to enter one of Demolition Den’s Rage Rooms.

To learn more about the Demolition Den, click here.