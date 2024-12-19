38°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
38° Indianapolis

Indianapolis moms offer ideas to counter winter break boredom

12-19-24 Winter Break Fun For the Family

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Winter break is about to begin for a lot of school kids. That means the break boredom is soon to set in.

Jeanine Bobenmoyer is the Chief Mom Officer at The City Moms. The group have put together comprehensive lists for parents to find things to do, like ice skating.

Ice Skating Venues:

  • Holliday Park 
  • Arctic Zone Iceplex, Westfield 
  • Carter Green, Carmel Christkindlmarkt 
  • Elevance Ice Rink, downtown 
  • Ice Skadium, Carmel 
  • Indiana State Fairgrounds 
  • Indy Fuel Tank, Fishers 
  • Perry Park 

You can also find the perfect date night!

About theCityMoms

After moving from Detroit to Indy, Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmoyer found herself taking care of kids in a new city.

Wanting desperately to connect with other women, she asked a couple moms to get together.

That grew to 10, 50 and then 100 moms. 

Realizing many women were craving intentional connection and support, theCityMoms community was born.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Easy & Tasty With Chef...
Life.Style.Live! /
Extra M.I.L.E. Inc. teams up...
News /
Sherri French’s creative holiday gift...
Life.Style.Live! /
Looking for a new furry...
Life.Style.Live! /
Talkin’ tarantulas: Silly Safari’s Amazon...
Life.Style.Live! /
Al’s Modern Clothing & Shoes:...
Life.Style.Live! /
Anthem Blue Cross and Blue...
Life.Style.Live! /
Holiday drinks: mixologist shares festive...
Life.Style.Live! /